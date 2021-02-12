Calif. gubernatorial candidate Faulconer wants those impacted by school closures to share their stories 

article

Former San Diego Mayor and California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer launched a website where frustrated parents, students and teachers impacted by school closures can share their stories, he announced Friday.

He made the announcement in a video that was posted to Facebook.

In the video, he says his campaign is focused on "opening our schools now. Not next year, but now."

He added that both of his children are in public schools who are experiencing first-hand how they’re being impacted academically and socially.

"From elementary kids to high school kids, it’s about getting it done," he added.

In a press release, he issued the following statement:

"I’m running for governor to give a voice to Californians who are being left behind because Gavin Newsom can’t do the basics. As we fight to get our kids back in classrooms, I’m inviting Californians to share their stories, their struggles, and how distance learning is affecting their jobs and lives. Gavin Newsom has had almost a year to figure this out, so let’s tell him how we feel."

Click here to visit fixcaschools.com.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, millions of California students have been forced to learn remotely for nearly a year.

On Thursday night, FOX 11’s Bill Melugin reported that the spokesman for the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom said the group anticipates getting enough signatures to get the recall on the ballot any day now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidelines and said that schools can reopen safely with proper protocols including required mask-wearing and social distancing.

