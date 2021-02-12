Recall Newsom? Campaign spokesperson expects to meet minimum signature to make ballot any day now

The spokesman for the campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom says the group anticipates getting enough signatures to get the recall on the ballot any day now.

Thursday's developments come as national Republicans are now getting involved in the effort, with Gov. Newsom on the defensive.

Randy Economy, Senior Advisor for the recall campaign, says on any given day, they're receiving massive stacks of petitions calling for the recall of the embattled governor. As of Thursday, the group is knocking on the door of the 1.5 million signatures they need to get the recall on the ballot.

"We’re very close, as a matter of fact, If I were to put this into a football thing, we’re probably on the one-yard line," Economy said.

The National GOP is donating $250,000 to the recall effort against Gov. Newsom. His approval ratings have plummeted since Fall 2020. Gov. Newsom has been traveling to different parts of the state in recent weeks, including Fresno, where he was heckled with chants of "Recall Newsom" during a press conference.

"Gov. Newsom was riding very high about 10 months ago," said Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson. "Now, the picture looks very different. He does look, in some ways, vulnerable."

Levinson says Gov. Newsom is facing a two-front battle against progressives who feel he hasn't gone enough in his COVID-19 response. Republicans and Independents, on the other hand, feel he's gone to far.

"I think that Gov. Newsom knows he’s going to face a recall election," Levinson said. "I think there are absolutely going to be enough ballot signatures and nobody wants to go through that. So yes, I think he has become in a lot of ways, more outward-facing, we see him traveling around the state. We see him having meetings that do look somewhat governmental, and somewhat political in the sense it’s campaign-style."

When Gov. Newsom recently -- and abruptly -- lifted California's stay-at-home order, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked him if recall pressure had anything to do with it.

Gov. Newsom called the apparent pressure a "complete, utter nonsense."

The governor's allies have had his back.

"Gov. Newsom was elected by huge numbers," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "Won in a landslide. Let's get him to lead."

However, the momentum against Gov. Newsom is clearly picking up steam. Levinson says he has to do something to stop the bleeding.

"Gov. Newsom has to turn to getting kids back to school. Kids are losing over a year of education, parents are losing their ability to really be productive members of society in some way, and it’s crippling us," Levinson said.

She added that the success of a future recall will hinge on what things are like in California in November. She said a lot can change by then.

As for the recall campaign, Economy expects to make a major announcement Friday.

