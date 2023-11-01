Machete, knife-wielding man shot dead by police in Calabasas

A man was shot dead by police following a night of terror in Calabasas, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call regarding a man who was armed with a machete in the 23300 block of Avenue San Luis just after 7:30 p.m.

LAPD officials said the preliminary investigation reveals the suspect assaulted a victim at the scene and the victim was injured in a machete attack. The victim managed to disarm the suspect and somehow, the suspect armed himself with a second knife.

Once officers arrived, the suspect ran away from the scene.

The suspect led officers to a restaurant along Calabasas Road that was open for business and filled with patrons. Once the suspect entered the parking lot, the LAPD said officers deployed a Taser. At that point, the suspect had a knife in one hand and a glass bottle in the other.

The Taser deployment was apparently ineffective, and a second Taser was deployed. The suspect then proceeded to the restaurant’s patio, at which point, officers opened fire. The suspect was struck by the police gunfire. He was subsequently taken to an area hospital where he was declared dead.

A machete was recovered at the scene on Avenue San Luis and thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured in the machete attack.

The name of the suspect has not been released but was described as a man in his 50s.