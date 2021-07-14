Man wearing body armor with cache of weapons stopped outside Roybal Federal Building in DTLA

article

Security guards at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles stopped a truck on Wednesday outside the building that was loaded with a cache of weapons.

Federal and local law enforcement authorities responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. to investigate.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to FOX 11 that the driver of the vehicle was wearing body armor and the vehicle contained multiple loaded firearms and knives.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Video from SkyFOX showed the vehicle was stopped outside of a parking lot of the Roybal Federal Building on Temple Street.

The man has been detained and his pickup truck was towed.

The Department of Homeland Security credits its private contractors for stopping and arresting the man. It is believed the man may have been trying to pass himself off as law enforcement.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.