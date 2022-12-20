Burglary suspect released, arrested again next day: Whittier PD

Authorities arrested a burglary suspect in Whittier just a day after he was released, according to police.

The 28-year-old suspect, who was not identified by the Whittier Police Department, was arrested most recently on Monday after he was caught leaving a jewelry store at the Whittwood Town Center with stolen watches.

Police said the suspect was booked into the same jail Sunday for auto burglary but was released due to the county's bail deviation system.

No further information was released.