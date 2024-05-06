Burglars caught on camera stealing safe from Agoura Hills home

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has released images in hopes of identifying the burglars that were caught on camera.

The burglary happened on April 10 around 3:18 p.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Grey Rock Rd. in Agoura Hills.

Officials say the suspects shattered the glass of a rear door and ransacked the home. They then stole a safe and placed it into a black SUV. The suspects were caught on surveillance video, but were wearing masks and gloves.

The sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the "P3Tips" App. You can also visit lacrimestoppers.org