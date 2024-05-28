Burbank residents fed up with 'accident prone' intersection

Some residents in Burbank say they are tired and fed up after multiple accidents have occurred at a busy intersection and say city officials aren't doing anything about it.

With almost no sense of surprise, the homeowner on the corner of Vanowen and Buena Vista shrugged and said, "Lucky nobody died."

He told FOX 11 what others in the neighborhood had also said; that what happened at 4:30 a.m. to his home happens far too often. In his case, police said the driver of a black Nissan Altima lost control, hit a signal pole and crashed through the retaining wall of his house. Police added that a passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver was placed under arrest for felony driving under the influence.

This incident happened just 13 days after another accident which damaged two homes across the street.

Those neighbors were also upset. "It's too much speed," said one neighbor.

"It's just not safe for the other people living here in the city," added another.

Back at the corner house, the homeowner who didn't want to be identified said, "I wish the city could be more particular and put more emphasis on this intersection of Vanowen and Buena Vista... putting speed bumps. Do something."

In a statement to FOX 11, the City of Burbank's Public Works administration said in part: "The City considers installing speed humps on local, residential neighborhood streets to reduce speeding and calm traffic, however, these devices are not appropriate for larger arterials that carry much more traffic and are used by emergency responders."

Elizabeth Rachel Espinosa lives across the street. She says her family has been complaining to the city for decades about the dangers at this intersection. She pulled out newspaper clippings going back almost 50-years to show us. An article from October 1979 read, "Woman begs for city help. 6 crackups plague home."

A newspaper headline from February 1976 read, "Another driver rams dead end."

And, still another from October 1976 said, "Car number 11 crashes into yard."

In more recent times, Burbank Police said, "Statistically, we have averaged just over four collisions a year for the past five years, mostly due to DUI drivers hitting fixed objects or unsafe turning movement collisions."

"I don't think the city has been responsible because if they were, there wouldn't be too many wrecks," Espinosa said. She points out there are still no speed bumps or k-rails. She cries because, as she points out, her mom was constantly going to City Hall for help.

"I want them to really do something. It's not right they're not doing anything here for nobody. I'm sorry to cry but I get really emotional. My mother had her whole life here, she died and nobody cared," she emotionally stated.

Burbank officials said the city is currently preparing a Safe Streets Burbank Plan. The purpose of this plan is to reduce collisions that result in severe injuries or fatalities by looking at where most crashes occur and implementing quick-build improvements to address them. The City expects to complete the plan by the end of the year.