Popular Burbank shopping center seeing a drastic increase in crime

While Burbank's Empire Center is one of the busiest and highest grossing shopping centers, city officials say they have seen a dramatic increase in crime.

Burbank police say about half of all the city's retail theft crime occurs at the popular shopping center.

In terms of numbers, the city has seen an increase of 118% in retail theft between 2022 and 2023.

But many shoppers we spoke to say they aren't surprised.

"We do shop here frequently, it does alarm me. Burbank is supposed to be a really safe community," said one shopper.

"I am not surprised, it's kind of sad to say," said another shopper.

The stores that are hit the most include Walmart, Target, Sephora, Ulta, and Nordstrom Rack.

Between 2022 and 2023, overall crime in the city decreased by 1%, but at Empire Center, it went up by 27% when you include vehicle break-ins.

"We were at dinner last night and our nephew, my grandson, had his work truck broken into. And he is only a couple of blocks from here," a shopper told FOX 11.

Police have increased their patrols and visibility in the parking lot and also installed cameras outside Lowe's.

Burbank police say they've been working with retailers and there are talks of adding a substation at the center, similar to the one at the Glendale Galleria.