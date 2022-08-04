Burbank to temporarily ban outdoor watering

Heads up if you live in Burbank.

Due to a limited water supply, residents and businesses in Burbank must temporarily stop outdoor watering for two weeks from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, officials announced. Hand watering will be allowed.

This year, Burbank has been depending on receiving water exclusively from the Colorado River, officials said, and a leak in the aqueduct into the city needs to be fixed.

Because of the leak, the city has had to take water from the State Water Project.

"There are many communities that can only get water from the State Water Project," says Jeannine Edwards, Assistant General Manager of Sustainability, Marketing, and Strategy at Burbank Water and Power. "During this time, we are exclusively dependent on this source, and we all have to do our part to help sustain water supplies. We are fortunate that this is just a two-week issue, and we will be able to return to watering after the upper feeder is repaired. "

To prepare, officials recommend you put a reminder on your calendar to turn your sprinklers and automated irrigation systems off from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, and add mulch around shrubs, flower beds, and trees to help reduce water evaporation.

Mulch is free to Burbank residents. You can learn more about that by tapping or clicking here.

Don't forget you can also get rebates for rain barrels and cisterns. To learn more, tap or click here.



