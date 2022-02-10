Brush fire prompts evacuation orders in Laguna Beach

Officials ordered mandatory evacuation orders in Laguna Beach after a brush fire fueled by strong winds sparked above the Emerald Bay community Thursday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Emerald Bay, located near the Pacific Coast Highway.

The embers were pushing down the hillside as firefighters were up against fierce Santa Ana winds with the potential to gust between 40 and 60 mph. Hot and dry conditions prevailed across Southern California over the past several days with summer-like temperatures.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

