Brush fire in Sepulveda Basin prompts road closure in Van Nuys

A brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys on Friday afternoon prompted lane closures in the area.

However, fire officials say no structures are threatened.

About 100 firefighters were sent to the 15700 block of West Burbank Boulevard after the fire was reported about 1:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Aircraft also were deployed.

About a half-acre of brush was burning on the north side of Burbank Boulevard, and a quarter-acre of brush was burning on the south side of Burbank Boulevard, which was closed between Sepulveda Boulevard and Woodley Avenue as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.