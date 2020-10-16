Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
2
Heat Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Brush fire in Sepulveda Basin prompts road closure in Van Nuys

Published 
Wildfires
City News Service
article

LOS ANGELES - A brush fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys on Friday afternoon prompted lane closures in the area.

However, fire officials say no structures are threatened.

About 100 firefighters were sent to the 15700 block of West Burbank Boulevard after the fire was reported about 1:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Aircraft also were deployed.

About a half-acre of brush was burning on the north side of Burbank Boulevard, and a quarter-acre of brush was burning on the south side of Burbank Boulevard, which was closed between Sepulveda Boulevard and Woodley Avenue as a precaution.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.