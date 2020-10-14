Bruder Fire threatens homes in Redlands

Evacuation orders are in place and 300 firefighters are working to contain a large brush fire that broke out Wednesday night in the Live Oak Canyon area of Redlands.

As of Thursday morning, the fire has burned 100 acres and is 30% contained, Cal Fire said.

The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the 13200 block of Bruder street.

Evacuations

Evacuations orders are currently in place for homes south of E. Sunset Drive from Edgemont Dr. to Puesta Del Sol Street, as well as homes north of Live Oak Canyon Rd from the 10 Freeway to San Timoteo Canyon Rd.

Not only is the fire in rugged terrain, firefighters worry about an upcoming Santa Ana wind event forecast to hit Southern California Thursday night into Friday morning.

No injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.