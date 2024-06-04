Two brothers killed in Exposition Park while sitting in their vehicle near LA Coliseum

Police continue to search for the gunman accused of killing two brothers who were fatally shot Saturday afternoon while sitting in their car in a residential area of Exposition Park near the LA Coliseum.

The victims were identified as Sergio Rios Jr., 34, and Ricardo Rios, 19.

The shooting took place around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard, near the intersection of Budlong Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and about a block from USC, according to police. The brothers were sitting in a silver sedan when the shooter walked up to the car and opened fire.

The older brother died at the scene. The younger brother was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are searching for the unidentified suspect, who was believed to have fled the shooting in a white older-model Toyota four-door sedan.

Neighbors of the victims told FOX 11 that the shooting was not gang-related and that they were good people.

In a GoFundMe created for the family of the victims, Sergio was remembered as a "light in every room he entered, a friend anyone could rely on, and the most family-oriented man you could meet." He was described as a loving son, father, brother, and partner to his wife, and leaves behind two twin toddlers.

Ricardo was remembered as a "sweet, family-oriented young man with many dreams and aspirations."

"He was just beginning to carve out his path in life and had a bright future ahead of him," the campaign reads. "Ricardo’s dedication to his family and his loving nature were evident in all his actions."

The GoFundMe campaign aims to support Sergio’s partner, Mabel Lopez, and their children.

"The funds will help cover funeral expenses and provide some financial stability for Mabel and the twins as they navigate life without Sergio."