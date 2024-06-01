2 men shot, killed inside car in Exposition Park near LA Coliseum

Two men were killed Saturday in a shooting in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Browning Blvd., near the intersection of Budlong Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and about a block from USC, Los Angeles Police Department Officer David Cuellar told City News Service.

A 33-year-old man died at the scene and a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, Cuellar said.

The victims were sitting in a silver sedan when a man believed about 35 years old walked up and fired multiple gunshots at them, then fled in a white older-model Toyota four-door sedan, he said.

Detectives were investigating and did not yet know if the shooting was gang related, Cuellar said.