'Toxic' love? Britney Spears splits with husband Sam Asghari, TMZ reports

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have separated following an explosive argument involving cheating allegations, TMZ reports. The two have been married for just over a year.

Asghari allegedly confronted Spears over the cheating rumors approximately a week ago, a direct source told TMZ. While it is unclear if any cheating did actually occur, TMZ was told that Asghari believed the rumors to be true, and an argument ensued.

According to TMZ, Asghari moved out of the home he shared with Spears. The entertainment news outlet alleged divorce is only a "matter of time."

This is not the first time the couple has sparked rumblings of a serious split. Back in March of this year, both Asghari and Spears were photographed without their wedding rings.

Asghari's representatives swiftly shut down these rumors, saying that Asghari removed his wedding ring only to film a movie.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

But according to previous reports from TMZ, there has been "deep trouble" between the pop star and the actor for months. Asghari had allegedly "stopped sleeping at the house as much" and screaming matches between the couple were frequent, according to TMZ.

And back in February of this year, Spears' family and loved ones were reportedly "concerned for her wellbeing."

According to another TMZ report, the "Toxic" singer was struggling with her own mental health, and allegedly exhibiting "erratic, volatile behavior."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The couple began dating back in 2016 after Asghari was hired to appear in one of Spears' music videos for her song "Slumber Party."

In 2020, during the #FreeBritney movement, Asghari posed with a "Free Britney" t-shirt and the two began sharing plans for marriage and a family, TMZ reported.

Asghari proposed to Spears in 2021 and the two tied the knot in the summer of 2022, seven months after Spears' conservatorship ended.

Neither Asghari nor Spears could be reached for comment.