Britney Spears: Judge orders immediate suspension of Jamie Spears from conservatorship

A judge is ordering an immediate suspension of Jamie Spears from his daughter Britney Spears' conservatorship.

The announcement comes weeks after the singer's father Jamie Spears petitioned to end the singer's conservatorship.

The latest serves as a victory for the social media movement.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BRITNEY SPEARS?

While Jamie Spears is suspended from his daughter's conservatorship, it doesn't necessarily mean the conservatorship is over.

According to Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart, dissolving the conservatorship all together will take time. John Zabel, an accountant, will continue to overlook the singer's finances, according to FOX 11's crew following Wednesday's hearing.

FOX 11's crew also reports Britney Spears did not testify Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Jodi Montgomery will now act as conservator of Britney Spears’ person. The AP also reports Montgomery is on board with ending the conservatorship as long as "it can be done safely and smoothly."

#FREEBRITNEY MOVEMENT

Wednesday's development marks a major victory for the #FreeBritney movement as the singer herself had been pushing to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship.

Britney Spears had been in the conservatorship for about 13 years. Her father had been a co-conservator for Britney after the pop superstar suffered a mental health crisis in 2008. The conservatorship gave Jamie control of Britney's estate.

The singer had called the conservatorship abusive and revealed during a hearing earlier in the summer that she considered suing her family.

"I’m not lying, I just want my life back," Spears told the Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny in a virtual court earlier in the year. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

MORE ON THE CONSERVATORSHIP CASE

Prior to Wednesday's ruling, Jamie Spears defended his decision to be his daughter's co-conservator, arguing it helped Britney get through a "major life crisis."

"The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order," the court document filed by Jamie Spears' legal team read.

Following Wednesday's ruling, Britney Spears' fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the suspension of the singer's father from the conservatorship.

