Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander found guilty of trespass, battery after crashing her wedding

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11
[LEFT] Jason Alexander, former husband of Britney Spears arrives at the West Coast opening of artist Russell Young's art auction held at Minotti Los Angeles, to benefit The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization of artists, who dedicate their time and talent to help at risk and hospitalized children. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images) [RIGHT] Britney Spears (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) article

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was found guilty Thursday of trespass and battery, both misdemeanor offenses, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. 

This stems from the June 9 incident in which Alexander crashed Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari at her Thousand Oaks home. 

Officials said Alexander damaged a door and battered a security guard who tried to remove him from the home after he refused to leave the property.  

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Britney Spears wedding: Ex-husband tries to crash event, TMZ reports

Alexander was sentenced to credit for time served after spending 64 days in the Ventura County Jail, officials said. 

As a result of the plea, a criminal protective order was issued, prohibiting Alexander from coming within 100 yards of Spears and the security guard.