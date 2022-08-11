Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander found guilty of trespass, battery after crashing her wedding

article

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was found guilty Thursday of trespass and battery, both misdemeanor offenses, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

This stems from the June 9 incident in which Alexander crashed Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari at her Thousand Oaks home.

Officials said Alexander damaged a door and battered a security guard who tried to remove him from the home after he refused to leave the property.

Alexander was sentenced to credit for time served after spending 64 days in the Ventura County Jail, officials said.

As a result of the plea, a criminal protective order was issued, prohibiting Alexander from coming within 100 yards of Spears and the security guard.