Breached water tank floods Redondo Beach neighborhood

A Redondo Beach neighborhood was underwater for several hours Sunday night after a water tank in nearby Hermosa Beach was compromised, according to officials.

SkyFOX was over the scene just before 8 p.m. Sunday, near the area of Ormond Lane and Stanford Avenue. Gallons of water poured out from the tank above the street, filtering into the streets below. Officials told FOX 11's Cristy Fajardo that the tank was leaking because of a faulty valve.

Several witnesses said the water raged for hours, and was at one point at least a foot deep. At least one garage in the area was flooded, witnesses told FOX 11.

Investigators are working to figure out why the valve burst.

Water had stopped rushing through the streets by around 10 p.m.