Brazen Robbery: Man targets gas station at gunpoint in Orange

Police in Orange are asking for the public's help in finding an armed robber.

According to the Orange Police Department, a man entered a gas station in the 4300 block of East Chapman Avenue on Sunday, July 10 around 9:45 a.m.

In the store, the man pointed a gun at the clerk before robbing them. The suspect was also seen riding his skateboard in the westbound directions of Chapman Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 714-744-7373.