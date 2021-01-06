Brawl breaks out after unlawful assembly declared at pro-Trump protest in downtown Los Angeles

Protesters clashed Wednesday afternoon at a pro-Trump rally in Downtown Los Angeles following nationwide upset over President-elect Joe Biden’s certification as the winner of the November election.

An "unlawful assembly" was declared around 12:15 p.m. near City Hall in DTLA, where a small group of Trump supporters began gathering Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are monitoring the situation in Washington, D.C., according to spokespersons for both departments.

At least three people were detained at the protest.

Organizers of the event said the "Freedom Protest" was being held to "demand the integrity and justice of the November 3rd election."

"The election was a quote-on-quote 'stolen election,' I think there was a lot of fraud involved," the rally's guest speaker Sarah Stephens told FOX 11's Mario Ramirez Wednesday morning. "I don’t think Biden won in any way, shape or form. And so I believe Trump is the true president and that’s why I’m personally here today."

"There’s something that went on. Seventeen out of 18 bellwether counties went to Trump, Iowa went to Trump, Ohio went to Trump. There were indicators all over the place that this election was won by Trump," said Don Dixon, guest speaker.

A total of seven cities had caravans making their way to L.A. City Hall supporting Trump, calling for four more years.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in Los Angeles, California, on January 6, 2021. - Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden's White House victory by the US C (Getty Images) Expand

Lawmakers convened Wednesday for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden. The president’s Republican allies say they plan to object to several states' election results.

Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Still, Trump vowed to he would "never concede" and urged the massive crowd to march to the Capitol where hundreds had already gathered under tight security.

As Congress began counting the Electoral College votes, protesters began charging the U.S. Capitol steps late Wednesday morning.

The surge occurred after thousands poured into the nation’s capital to support President Donald Trump, and to protest the results of the 2020 election.

At least one person was shot.

Senators were being evacuated, while some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices. The top Democrats in Congress demanded that Trump order his supporters to leave the Capitol following the chaotic protest aimed at blocking a peaceful transfer of power.

The anti-Trump group Refuse Fascism plans to hold a protest of its own in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m., the group plans to unfurl a banner over the 110 Freeway at Seventh Street, proclaiming, "Trump Lost! Fascists Get Out!"