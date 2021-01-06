Congress meets to certify Biden's win over Trump; GOP allies challenge Arizona results

The House and Senate are convening for a special joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and his Republican allies mount a futile effort to overturn the results.

Arizona’s results were the first to be challenged, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., though several states were expected to have objections. The last-gasp effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the November results.

Still, at least a dozen Senate Republicans and more than 100 House Republicans are prepared to challenge the outcome of the ballots, heeding supporters' plea to "fight for Trump" as he stages a rally outside the White House.

There are about six states that the Republicans concerned about the elections want to challenge, which could also include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Each objection forces two hours of debate in the House and Senate, sending lawmakers away to separate deliberations.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued a strong rebuke of the attempt to overturn the election, saying overruling voters, courts and state certifications "would damage our republic forever."

"Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election, nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence," McConnell said.

"If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again. Every four years it would be a scramble for power at any cost," McConnell added.

Trump has spent weeks losing lawsuits that claimed widespread fraud during the election — a claim that was proven false several times over by state and federal election officials. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

Even William Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, came to the conclusion that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

That said, a number of Republicans have taken the president’s challenge and splitting the party on the issue.

The Electoral College on Dec. 14 decisively confirmed Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

Many current and former GOP officials have condemned their party members for participating in the challenge to the will of the voters. If all these states are challenged, that’s many hours of debate.

But the effort by some Republicans is all but certain to fail with a robust bipartisan majority in both the House and the Senate set to accept the results of the election certified by the states.

There are a total of 535 members of Congress, minus a few vacancies. Democrats have the majority in the House and will almost certainly agree with the results from the states that Biden won the election. Republicans are very split over this effort, and Trump’s efforts to challenge the results has splintered the party, the Associated Press reports.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be closely watched as he presides over the session, who has a largely ceremonial role.

Pence will open the sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and read the results aloud. But he is under growing pressure from Trump to overturn the will of the voters and tip the results in the president’s favor, despite having no legal power to affect the outcome.

Vice President Mike Pence presides over a joint session of Congress with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

"Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

In a blow to Trump, Pence said just before the session in a letter to Congress that "the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Still, with the Senate results from Georgia streaming in and Democrats within reach of controlling the chamber, Trump amplified his pleas to stay in office as a veto check on the rival party.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered around the Capitol, filling the plaza area and sidewalks, many bearing enormous flags and few wearing masks. Visitors, who typically fill the galleries to watch landmark proceedings, will not be allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

At the rally, Trump said he had just talked to Pence and criticized Republicans who are not willing to fight for him as "weak."

Other vice presidents, including Al Gore and Richard Nixon, have presided over their own defeats. And it's not the first time lawmakers have challenged results. Democrats did in 2017 and 2005.

But the intensity of Trump's challenge is like nothing in modern times, and an outpouring of current and elected GOP officials warn the showdown is sowing distrust in government and eroding Americans' faith in democracy.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters on Capitol Hill that Trump’s election challenge has "disgraced the office of the presidency."

"We'll proceed as the Constitution demands and tell our supporters the truth -- whether or not they want to hear it," Romney said.

This story was reported from Atlanta and Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.