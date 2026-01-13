Braun Levi: DUI driver pleads not guilty in murder of California teen tennis star

The Brief Jenia Resha Belt pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and DUI charges for the crash that killed Loyola High School tennis star Braun Levi. Prosecutors allege Belt had a 0.19% blood alcohol level—more than twice the legal limit—and was driving on a suspended license from a previous DUI arrest when she struck Levi in Manhattan Beach. Belt is currently being held on $2 million bail and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison if convicted.



A Los Angeles woman who was allegedly driving drunk when she fatally struck 18-year-old Loyola High School tennis star Braun Levi just weeks before he was set to graduate pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges.

The backstory:

On Dec. 18, 2025, Jenia Resha Belt, 33, was charged with multiple felony counts, including murder, after an investigation revealed she was allegedly intoxicated and driving on a suspended license at the time of the fatal Manhattan Beach collision.

The incident happened around 12:46 a.m. on May 4, 2025, in the 100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Investigators determined that Braun Levi, 18, was crossing the street at the intersection of Rhonda Drive when he was struck by a silver Infiniti FX35 driven by Belt.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Levi was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Belt's blood alcohol content was 0.19%, and she was driving with a license that had been suspended following a prior DUI arrest.

Timeline:

May 4, 2025: Levi is struck and killed in Manhattan Beach; Belt is arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI.

June 4, 2025: Belt is released from custody as the district attorney's office continues its investigation.

November 18, 2025: Levi’s parents file a $200 million wrongful death lawsuit against Belt to fund the "Live Like Braun Foundation."

December 23, 2025: Following a seven-month investigation, Belt is formally charged and taken back into custody.

January 13, 2026: Belt pleads not guilty during her arraignment in Torrance.

March 12, 2026: Belt is due back in court for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial.

What they're saying:

In a statement regarding the charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said, "This case represents an unimaginable loss — not only for Braun Levi's family, but for his school, his teammates and an entire community that watched a remarkable young man build a bright future." Hochman added that driving under the influence is "not a mistake; it is a profound disregard for human life."

Why you should care:

Levi was a celebrated senior at Loyola High School and a nationally ranked tennis player who had recently committed to the University of Virginia.

His death has sparked a massive community movement for DUI sentencing reform led by his mother, Jennifer Levi, who serves on the Mothers Against Drunk Driving California State Legislative Board.

The case highlights the ongoing dangers of repeat DUI offenders and the devastating impact of impaired driving on local families.

What's next:

Belt is due back in court March 12, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial.

She remains in custody on $2 million bail.

If convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended license, she could face 15 years to life in state prison.

The civil lawsuit filed by the Levi family is also moving forward, with a jury trial requested to hold Belt accountable for the $200 million in damages sought by the parents.