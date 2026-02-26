The Brief Death Valley is experiencing an "above-average" bloom year, with current displays marking the park's strongest floral showing since the 2016 superbloom. Low-elevation flowers are currently peaking along Badwater Road and Highway 190, with blooms expected to move to higher elevations from April through June. Perfect environmental conditions, including record fall rainfall and a wet winter, triggered the rare transformation of the desert's landscape.



Death Valley National Park, famously the hottest and driest place in North America, is showcasing its most colorful display in a decade as an unusually wet winter fuels a significant wildflower season.

What we know:

The National Park Service (NPS) shared in a Feb. 22 social media update that "low-elevation flowers are blooming throughout the park."

Park officials said the surge is due to a "perfect recipe" of nearly three inches of rain last fall, followed by consistent winter moisture.

Notable species currently in bloom include Desert Gold, Brown-eyed Primrose, Sand Verbena, and Phacelia.

Current bloom locations and what you can see, according to the NPS, are:

North Badwater Rd (between CA190 and Badwater Basin): Desert Gold, Brown-eyed Primrose

South Badwater Rd (near Ashford Mill): Desert Gold, Sand Verbena, Five Spot, Brown-eyed Primrose

Highway 190 (between Stovepipe Wells and Furnace Creek): Brown-eyed Primrose, Phacelia, Desert Gold, Mojave Desert Star

North Highway: Phacelia, Desert Gold, Suncups

Desert sunflowers cover the desert in the Badwater Basin area off Highway 178 in Death Valley National Park. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the lower-elevation bloom will be visible, since it is highly dependent on upcoming weather patterns, park officials said.

While the NPS predicts the flowers will remain until 'mid-late March," officials noted that a sudden heat spike or even the arrival of "harsh desert winds" could dehydrate the delicate sprouts and bring an abrupt end to the floral season.

Timeline:

Fall 2025: Record rainfall of 2.41 inches hits Death Valley, soaking seeds and washing off protective coatings to trigger sprouting.

Winter 2025–2026: A dramatically wetter season compared to previous years provides the steady moisture needed for root development.

February 22, 2026: NPS officially categorizes the season as an "above-average bloom year."

Mid-to-Late March 2026: Expected window for the end of low-elevation blooms.

April–June 2026: Predicted window for wildflower activity at higher elevations in the park.

What they're saying:

NPS officials noted the rarity of the event, stating, "Although there aren’t as many flowers as in past ‘superbloom’ years, there are far more flowers than we have most years."

What you can do:

Visitors planning to witness the bloom should head toward North and South Badwater Road or Highway 190 between Stovepipe Wells and Furnace Creek for the best current views.

The NPS has issued a firm reminder to visitors: "Don’t pick. Collecting wildflowers is strictly prohibited."

Visitors are also advised to stay on clear established paths to protect the fragile root systems.

Don't forget to carry an adequate amount of water, as the dry moving air can quickly dehydrate hikers even during a bloom.