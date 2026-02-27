Oscars 2026 full list of street closures

The Brief Hollywood Boulevard will see major lane closures starting Thursday, March 5, as prep begins for the 98th Academy Awards. Metro B Line (Red) trains will bypass the Hollywood/Highland (Ovation Hollywood) station for approximately 30 hours over Oscar weekend. Additional side street and sidewalk closures will intensify starting Sunday, March 8, through the ceremony on March 15.



The 98th Academy Awards are set for Sunday, March 15 at the Dolby Theatre, bringing significant traffic disruptions to Hollywood.

What we know:

The most significant disruption begins at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, with the full closure of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue. This stretch will remain closed to all vehicle traffic until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

Here's the full list of closures:

Sunday, March 1

Close north curb lane of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to south east corner of Orange Drive from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Except MTA buses until Thursday, March 5, 2026).

Close north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 230 feet east of Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Close east and west curb lanes on Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Johnny Grant Way from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Wednesday, March 4

Close north curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

Close north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre portal from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026. This is a complete sidewalk closure in front of the entrance to Awards Walk. Pedestrian traffic re-routed and emergency access available

Thursday, March 5

Close all lanes of Hollywood Boulevard (with 20-ft Fire Lane) from the southeast corner of Orange Drive to Highland Avenue from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Close the pedestrian crosswalk, mid-block on Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue, from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Close south sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026, except 8-foot pedestrian access.

Close balance of north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive allowing 8-foot pedestrian access from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Sunday, March 8

Close south curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026. MTA to re-route bus traffic.

Close Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the "T" alley from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The remainder of Hawthorn Alley to remain open from the "T" east to Highland Avenue.

Monday, March 9

Close Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to "T" of east/west alley from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Friday, March 13

Close Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026.

Saturday, March 14

Close Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Avenue to Johnny Grant Way from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026 except for residents, emergency vehicles, and hotel loading.

Close Orange Drive from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard from 6:00 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026. Except for local residents, local business access, and emergency vehicles.

Close north and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 12:01 AM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026.

Close north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026. MTA station to be by-passed from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 14, 2026 until the first scheduled train after 6:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026. Pedestrian traffic rerouted to south sidewalk.

Close west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard from 10:00 PM to 9:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026.

Close Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2026.

Sunday, March 15 to Monday, March 16

12:01am March 15 – 6am March 16, close

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (300 ft. south of Hollywood Blvd only).

Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd.

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd UNTIL 9:00 AM From 4am March 15 - 4am March 16, close.

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Ave to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard. Except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles, close the following between 4am March 15 - 4am March 16.

Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Ave. 14. Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place.

McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue.

Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard.

South sidewalk of Franklin Ave from Orchid Ave to Highland Ave.

Hillcrest Road s/o Franklin Ave to dead end.

Restrict access on streets that end at or intersect Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at the discretion of the LAPD and LADOT.

Transit riders will also face changes:

Subway: Metro B Line trains will skip the Hollywood/Highland station beginning after the last train on Saturday night, March 14 , and will not resume service at that station until after 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16 .

Buses: Metro bus lines (including the 212, 217, and 222) will be rerouted away from the secure perimeter starting as early as March 5, with more extensive detours on the day of the show.

What we don't know:

While the primary artery of Hollywood Boulevard is scheduled, the specific "varying periods" for sidewalk closures and smaller side-street blocks (such as Orchid Alley or Hawthorn Avenue) between March 8 and March 15 are often subject to real-time adjustments by LAPD and security officials.

Timeline:

Thursday, March 5 (12:01 a.m.): Full closure of Hollywood Blvd (Orange to Highland) begins.

Sunday, March 8: LA Marathon street closures (morning/afternoon) will overlap with early Oscar prep in some areas.

Saturday, March 14 (Late night): Metro B Line begins bypassing Hollywood/Highland station.

Sunday, March 15: The 98th Academy Awards take place; maximum security perimeter in effect.

Monday, March 16 (6 a.m.): Metro station reopens; some side streets begin to reopen.

Wednesday, March 18 (6 a.m.): Hollywood Boulevard fully reopens to traffic.

What they're saying:

In a statement finalized Friday, officials noted that these plans are essential to "allow for the construction of press risers and pre-show stages along the Oscars red carpet."

Metro traditionally advises passengers to use the Hollywood/Vine station as an alternative during the Highland station closure.

What you can do:

Plan Ahead: If you work or live in the area, ensure you have your credentials or proof of residence, as certain sidewalks will require them starting March 13.

Use Transit Alternatives: During the weekend of March 14-15, use the Hollywood/Vine station and walk or take a local bus to get as close to the area as security allows.

Check for Updates: Motorists should use apps like Waze or Google Maps, which will be updated with the official city-provided closure data.