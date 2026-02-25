'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., dies at 23: TMZ

article

The Brief "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., has died at 23, according to TMZ. Police responded Monday to a reported medical emergency; an official cause of death has not been released. Robert Cosby Jr. previously opened up about his struggles with substance use on the Bravo series.



"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby is mourning the death of her son, Robert Cosby Jr., TMZ reported. He was her only child.

What we know:

TMZ reported that Salt Lake City police responded Monday to a call described as a "full arrest/medical emergency" involving a 23-year-old man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ reported.

On Season 5 of the Bravo series, Cosby and her son shared an emotional conversation in which he discussed struggles with substance use. He agreed to seek treatment, and Cosby later said he was doing well on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

The following season, Cosby said she was taking things day by day and that her son had relapsed as she continued trying to support him.

In November 2025, Robert Cosby Jr. was arrested after authorities said he went to his estranged wife’s family home. He later pleaded guilty to eight charges, including assault and violation of a protective order, according to US Weekly.

Around the same time, his wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, filed for divorce, the entertainment outlet reported.

Just two weeks ago, she shared a photo of her son and thanked fans for their prayers.

What we don't know:

An official cause of death has not been released.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this year, a documentary was released called "The Cult of the Real Housewife," alleging Mary Cosby was a cult leader.