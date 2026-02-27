2 arrested for attempted murder in shooting of 14-year-old boy in Long Beach

The Brief A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot multiple times and pistol-whipped during a pursuit in Long Beach. Police arrested a 14-year-old male and 19-year-old Jian Xavier Salas within 24 hours on suspicion of attempted murder. The motive remains unknown as gang detectives investigate the brazen daylight attack that occurred Sunday afternoon.



Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the violent shooting and beating of a 14-year-old boy in Long Beach.

What we know:

The incident began around 12:50 p.m. Sunday when the victim was walking south on Locust Avenue.

According to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD), an unknown man approached the boy and chased him as he tried to run away, and fired multiple shots at him.

Once the boy was on the ground, the suspect allegedly pistol-whipped him before running away.

Responding officers were able to save the boy's life by providing medical aid, including chest seals and a tourniquet, police said.

An investigation led to the arrests of 19-year-old Jian Xavier Salas and a 14-year-old boy in Lakewood the following day.

Salas was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and being an accessory after the fact, with bail set at $75,000.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

The name of the 14-year-old suspect is being withheld because he is a minor.

What they're saying:

"No child should ever be subjected to any form of violence, and no one should ever be involved in committing such a brazen and heartless act," said Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish.

"The attempted murder of a 14-year-old by another 14-year-old is both tragic and disheartening. I am incredibly grateful for the immediate medical aid provided by our responding officers. Their heroic efforts undoubtedly saved this young man's life."

What's next:

The case has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for formal filing consideration.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 562-570-7130. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at LACrimeStoppers.org.