Loyola High School tennis star struck and killed by suspected drunk driver
LOS ANGELES - The Loyola High School community is in mourning after a student was killed by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend.
Officers responded to the crash site at South Sepulveda near First Street in Manhattan Beach just before 1 a.m. where Jenia Belt, 33 of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and murder, according to police.
Authorities say the driver struck a pedestrian who was rushed to a hospital before succumbing to his injuries. Belt is being held with no bail.
The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Braun Levi, a student who was one month away from his graduation at Loyola High School.
"Levi was a team captain and four-year varsity starter for Loyola Tennis and cemented himself as one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history, having just won a fourth consecutive league championship on April 29th," the school’s athletics department posted to social media.
On Sunday night, a prayer vigil in memory of Levi was organized by the school.
"Braun was a friend and an inspiration to me. He was a friend to all who knew him, and we are all better for having known him," said Loyola High School Asst. Principal Paul Jordan.
Levi was described as a leader on campus, serving on the Student Council and as a senior Big Brother, Kairos retreat leader, and volleyball team manager.
He was set to attend the University of Virginia in the fall.