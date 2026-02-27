Fire breaks out at home in South LA's Green Meadows neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - A team of nearly 40 Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out at a home in South LA's Green Meadows area early Friday morning.
What we know:
Los Angeles City firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of East 112th Street just after 5:50 a.m.
Crews knocked down the blaze in less than 20 minutes through a well-coordinated defensive attack, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.