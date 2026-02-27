Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at home in South LA's Green Meadows neighborhood

Published  February 27, 2026 12:56pm PST
South Los Angeles
Fire breaks out at South LA home

Los Angeles City firefighters were working to knock down a house fire in South LA on Friday morning.

The Brief

    • Crews knocked down a house fire in 18 minutes early Friday morning, fire officials said. 
    • The fire broke out a home in South LA's Green Meadows neighborhood.
    • No injuries were reported. 

LOS ANGELES - A team of nearly 40 Los Angeles City firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out at a home in South LA's Green Meadows area early Friday morning.

What we know:

Los Angeles City firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of East 112th Street just after 5:50 a.m. 

Crews knocked down the blaze in less than 20 minutes through a well-coordinated defensive attack, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

