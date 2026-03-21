Brandy to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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The Brief Brandy will be honored with the 2,839th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 30. The ceremony will feature guest speakers Issa Rae and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. The "Recording" category induction celebrates Brandy’s three-decade career across music, film, and television.



Grammy Award-winning artist and actress Brandy is set to be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month, recognizing her massive contributions to R&B and her trailblazing roles in television and film.

What we know:

Brandy will receive her star in the Recording category on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The star will be located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, positioned in front of Arrive Hollywood.

The event will be emceed by Sibley Scoles, featuring guest speakers Issa Rae and legendary producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds.

With over 40 million records sold worldwide, Brandy’s career includes the Diamond-certified album "Never Say Never" and the historic 13-week No. 1 hit "The Boy Is Mine."

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Her impact extends to the screen, where she starred in the hit sitcom "Moesha" and made history as the first African American actor to play Cinderella in Disney’s 1997 television adaptation.

Most recently, in 2026, she was honored with the Black Music Icon Award by the Recording Academy.

What they're saying:

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome performer Brandy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer. "Brandy has captivated audiences for decades with a voice and artistry that helped shape modern R&B and inspire generations of performers. Honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of not only her extraordinary music career, but also her lasting impact on television, film, and popular culture."

What's next:

Fans interested in attending the ceremony can visit the location at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, as Walk of Fame ceremonies are free and open to the public.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live at walkoffame.com.