Chris Wallace to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Brief Veteran journalist Chris Wallace is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony for the 2,820th star will be held at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6253 Hollywood Boulevard. The star will be placed next to his father, legendary journalist Mike Wallace, on the iconic landmark.



Veteran journalist Chris Wallace is set to be honored with the 2,820th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Television.

The star will be unveiled next to his father, legendary broadcast journalist Mike Wallace, as a testament to their contributions to the news and entertainment industry.

What we know:

Chris Wallace will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6253 Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony will be emceed by Steve Nissen and will include Jay Leno and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Wallace’s star will be the 2,820th on the Walk of Fame and will be placed next to the star of his father, Mike Wallace.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, a Walk of Fame producer, said, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Chris Wallace to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legacy continues to shine brightly as his star is unveiled right next to the star of his father Mike Wallace, a true testament to their unmatched contributions to the news and entertainment industry."

The backstory:

A highly accomplished journalist, Wallace has worked across broadcast television, cable television, streaming, and print. His career includes anchoring positions at NBC, ABC, Fox News, and CNN.

He has won multiple awards, including three Emmy Awards, the Dupont-Columbia Silver Baton, the Peabody Award, and the Polk Award.

In 2024, a Morning Consult poll found him to be one of the most trusted anchors in broadcast journalism.

He served as chief White House correspondent for NBC, chief correspondent for ABC’s "Primetime" and hosted Fox News Sunday for 18 years, becoming the only FOX anchor to moderate a general election presidential debate.

Wallace is also the author of three New York Times best-selling books in his "Countdown" series. He began his career after an internship with Walter Cronkite and a job at "The Boston Globe."