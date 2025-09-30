Fran Drescher to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

Actress Fran Drescher will be honored with the 2,822nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The star, located at 6623 Hollywood Boulevard, will be in the category of Motion Pictures.

What we know:

The star ceremony will be emceed by Peter Marc Jacobson and will feature guest speakers Natasha Lyonne, Renee Taylor, and Lisa Ann Walters.

What they're saying:

"Fran has not only brought laughter and joy to millions through her unforgettable work on screen, but she has also shown tremendous strength and dedication as a leader for her fellow performers. We are thrilled to honor her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for both her artistic achievements and her tireless advocacy as SAG-AFTRA president," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The backstory:

Drescher is well-known for her role as fran fine in the hit television series, "The Nanny," which she co-created and executive produced. For her work on the show, she was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmy Awards.

She has also appeared in films such as "This is Spinal Tap," "Ragtime," "Jack," "Doctor Detroit," "Cadillac Man," and "The Beautician and the Beast."

She is a two-time New York Times best-selling author with her books, "Enter Whining" and "Cancer Schmancer."

Drescher is the founder of the non-profit organization Cancer Schmancer, which focuses on the causation of disease and promoting lifestyle changes to prevent or reverse illness. The organization also hosts the Fran Drescher Master Class Health Summit annually.

She has successfully lobbied in Washington, D.C., and was instrumental in the passage of the Gynecologic Cancer Education and Awareness Act.

In September 2021, she was elected national president of SAG-AFTRA, the world's largest entertainment labor union.