Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The Brief Standup comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will be honored with the 2,838th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. The ceremony will feature guest speakers Joe Meloche and Jonathan Coachman, plus a performance by Mariachi Los Reyes. The ceremony comes three days before the start of Iglesias' "The 1976 Tour" in Anchorage, Alaska.



Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, one of the highest-grossing and most-watched comedians in history, officially receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The ceremony marks a career milestone for the Long Beach-raised performer ahead of his upcoming global tour.

What we know:

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 7060 Hollywood Blvd.

Joining Iglesias are his talent manager Joe Meloche, sports analyst Jonathan Coachman, and fellow comedians Alfred Robles and Martin Moreno.

His star is the 2,838th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

The backstory:

Iglesias is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 2 billion views and over 34.6 million fans across social media. He was the third-highest grossing comedian of 2024 according to Billboard.

He is among the few comedians to headline and sell out Crypto.com Arena, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House.

In 2022, Iglesias became the first comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium, which he sold out. The Dodger Stadium performance also served as Iglesias' third Netflix special.

The first was 2016's "I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry," which he performed at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The second, "One Show Fits All," was performed at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019.

Iglesias also starred in the 2019-20 Netflix comedy "Mr. Iglesias," portraying Gabe Iglesias, a history teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach.

US actor and stand-up comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias poses during his Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, March 11, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Born July 15, 1976, in San Diego, the youngest of six children, Iglesias lived in Riverside, Corona, Santa Ana, Baldwin Park and Compton before settling in Section 8 low-income housing in Long Beach, where he spent most of his youth.

Iglesias made his television debut in 2000 on the Nickelodeon children's sketch comedy series "All That." The first situation comedy he appeared on was ABC's "My Wife and Kids."

He was among the competitors in the 2006 season of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," but was disqualified for using a Blackberry in violation of the show's rules.

What they're saying:

"Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias has spent decades bringing joy to audiences across generations and cultures, and today we celebrate not just a comedian, but a storyteller whose warmth and authenticity have made him beloved around the world. His connection with his fans is extraordinary," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement to City News Service.

What's next:

Following the ceremony, Iglesias will head to Alaska to begin "The 1976 Tour."

A major local highlight of the tour includes a performance at SoFi Stadium on March 21, where he will be joined by comedian Jo Koy.