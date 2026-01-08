Actor Alan Cumming to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Alan Cumming will be honored with the 2,832nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The ceremony at 6320 Hollywood Blvd. features guest speakers Monica Lewinsky and Brian Cox to celebrate his career in live performance. The "Traitors" host and Tony winner is being recognized for a versatile career spanning superhero blockbusters, Broadway, and award-winning television.



Actor and performer Alan Cumming will be honored with the 2,832nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, January 8.

What we know:

The ceremony, located at 6320 Hollywood Boulevard, celebrates Cumming’s extensive contributions to the category of live theatre and performance.

This event marks a new milestone in a career that saw Cumming’s "Hamlet" take the West End by storm thirty years ago, followed by a sensational, landscape-changing performance in Broadway's "Cabaret" twenty-five years ago.

Most recently, he has found success winning four Emmys for hosting and producing the US "Traitors."

What they're saying:

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome actor Alan Cumming to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer. "As we step into the new year, we’re thrilled to honor the incomparable Alan Cumming with a Walk of Fame star. Alan’s remarkable range, fearless artistry, and dedication to his craft have captivated audiences around the world. His star shines as brightly as his spirit, and we’re proud to celebrate his contributions to entertainment here in Hollywood."

Big picture view:

Cumming is recognized as a creative polymath whose work spans art house films, blockbusters, and iconic television roles.

His screen credits include "Spy Kids," "The Good Wife, "and "X2: X-Men United."

Beyond acting, he is a New York Times #1 bestselling author of seven books and the artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre in Scotland.

His influence extends into the humanitarian sector, where he has received over forty awards for his efforts.

What's next:

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m.

Guest speakersr include Monica Lewinsky and Brian Cox.

Cumming is working on several projects, including a role in Marvel’s "Avengers: Doomsday."

He also continues to tour his cabaret shows and oversee his New York City venue, Club Cumming.