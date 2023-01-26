Brandon Tsay, hero civilian who disarmed Monterey Park shooter, gets call from President Biden

Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, got a special call from President Joe Biden Thursday.

Tsay confronted 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran after Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra Saturday night. Surveillance video shows the two wrestling over Tran's gun. Within a minute or two, Tsay was able to successfully disarm Tran. The suspect then walks away as Tsay grabs his phone to call for help.

Tran went to the Alhambra ballroom shortly after shooting 20 people, 11 fatally, at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.

Tsay, who is an employee of the Lai Lai ballroom, said the gunman was "looking around the room" as if he was "looking for targets."

Tsay was instantly called a ‘hero’ by California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA County Sheriff Robert Luna.

On Thursday, President Biden personally called Tsay to thank him for saving many lives.

"I wanted to call to see how you're doing and thank you for taking such incredible action in the face of danger. I don't think you understand just how much you've done for so many people who are never even going to know you. But I want them to know more about you," the president said during their phone call, which was posted on Twitter.

"I'm still processing you know, what I did and what I experienced. And for you to call, that's just so comforting for me," Tsay responded.

"You are America, pal. You are who we are. America has never backed down. We've always stepped up because of people like you," Biden added.

Tsay will be honored during Sunday's Lunar New Year Festival in Alhambra. According to the city, Tsay will receive a "medal of courage" from the Alhambra Police Department and other honors during a ceremony planned for 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the festival's main stage.