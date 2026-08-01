1 dead after boat carrying 21 migrants intercepted near San Clemente Island

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard

The Brief U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted a vessel carrying 21 undocumented immigrants about 14 miles west of San Clemente Island on Wednesday. Responders found an unresponsive 56-year-old man aboard and performed CPR; he was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he later died. The remaining 20 individuals were detained by federal authorities and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel.



U.S. Coast Guard crews and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations agents intercepted a vessel carrying 21 undocumented immigrants off San Clemente Island on Wednesday, leading to a medical evacuation that ended in the death of one man.

What we know:

At around noon on Wednesday, July 29, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watch standers received a notification from a good Samaritan reporting a suspected smuggling vessel near San Clemente Island.

Air and Marine Operations Marine Interdiction Agents located the vessel approximately 14 miles west of San Clemente Island and identified 21 undocumented immigrants aboard.

During the boarding, Coast Guard responders located a 56-year-old man who was unresponsive and immediately began CPR.

A Coast Guard Air Station Ventura MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was diverted to conduct a medical evacuation.

The aircrew hoisted the patient and continued CPR while transporting him to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He later died from his injuries.

The remaining 20 undocumented immigrants were detained on site and subsequently transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or nationality of the deceased 56-year-old man, nor the official cause of his death.

The specific nationalities of the remaining 20 individuals aboard the vessel have also not been disclosed, and officials have not specified whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the operation.