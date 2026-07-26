Boyle Heights cancer patient sues Lineage over warehouse fire, lingering air quality concerns

The Brief A Boyle Heights cancer patient is suing Lineage Inc., alleging the June warehouse fire forced him to spend money on air purifiers, higher utility bills and other related expenses. The lawsuit accuses Lineage of negligence and other claims, alleging the fire and resulting air quality conditions have made it difficult for the patient to leave his home for cancer treatment. More than a month after the fire, nearby residents continue to report foul odors, fly infestations and rodents, while Lineage did not respond to FOX 11's request for comment before the July 26 newscast.



A cancer patient from Boyle Heights is suing Lineage Inc., alleging that "he has spent large sums on air purifiers and utility costs due to the June fire at the company's cold storage warehouse," according to a report from the City News Service.

According to CNS' report, the patient – identified as Eric Lara – accused Lineage of negligence, premises liability, public nuisance, trespass, strict liability and unlawful business practices.

Lara identifies as a cancer patient who must leave his residence daily for treatment, CNS said in its report. However, the recent conditions have made things "extremely difficult for Lara to leave his residence without discomfort," CNS reports.

In addition to dealing with Los Angeles city's shelter-in-place orders and the air quality concerns linked to the warehouse fire, Lara "continues to incur expenses, including the cost of purchasing multiple air purifiers, increased utility fees from running air conditioning and air purifiers to keep air breathable within his residence, and potential medical expenses associated with evaluating and treating respiratory symptoms," CNS reports, citing the lawsuit.

The backstory:

The lawsuit comes more than a month after parts of the Lineage warehouse burned down, drawing serious air quality concerns that lingered for weeks (and counting).

As of July 26, residents in the area continue to deal with the foul smell linked to rotten food from the area, in addition to battling fly and rodent infestations.

FOX 11 made calls to Lineage, but the company could not be reached for comment prior to the July 26 5:30 p.m. newscast.