SoCal native Ryan Garcia preparing for fight vs. Javier Fortuna in LA following mental health battle

On Saturday, the boxing world will have its eyes on Los Angeles as Southern California's own Ryan Garcia faces Javier Fortuna at Crypto.com Arena.

This weekend's main card marks Garcia's second fight of 2022, but his road back to the ring has not been an easy one. Garcia, who turns 24 in August, has opened up in the previous months regarding his battle with anxiety and mental health. In fact, his mental health battle got so bad the Southern California native had to pull out of a July 2021 fight.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Ryan Garcia speaks onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Snap Inc. )

"Why anxiety and depression hit me like a truck and why I’m still recovering I’ll never know. But I’m trying to cope with the issues I’m having!" Garcia said, in part, said on social media.

Garcia, who was born in Victorville, enters this weekend with a 21-0 win-loss record and is looking to defend his minor WBC lightweight belt. Fortuna, who is from the Dominican Republic, will enter the ring at Crypto.com Arena with a 36-2-1 record.

Are you or anyone you know dealing with mental health battles? Help is available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has a free and confidential 24/7 hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Those interested in learning about SAMHSA can click here for more information.