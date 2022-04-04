Body found in the ocean near San Pedro

article

Authorities Monday morning were investigating after a body was discovered in the ocean near San Pedro.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of South Stephen M. White Drive in the San Pedro area around 8:50 a.m.

LA County Lifeguards were in the process of recovering the body from the ocean.

The age and gender of the deceased victim were unknown.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The LA County Coroner's office will work to determine an official cause of death.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.