Body found in rubble of ammunition-fueled fires at San Fernando Valley homes

A body was discovered Sunday in the rubble of an ammunition-fueled fire that tore through a San Fernando Valley primary home and two back houses, according to authorities.

The fire broke out around 4:42 a.m. at a one-story home on the 13700 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar, then spread to two back houses, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Firefighters could hear ammunition being "cooked off" continuously from the heat and received unconfirmed reports the house was used in criminal dealings and could be "booby-trapped," department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said.

The fire was extinguished just before 6 a.m., with firefighters remaining in defensive mode while the remaining heavy ammunition found at the site was still being "cooked off" with the assistance of the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad.

Details on the body found were not immediately available.

Authorities have formally red-tagged the three damaged and unstable buildings that were on fire. Investigators remain at the scene and are conducting inspections.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

