2 dead as woman pushing man in wheelchair struck crossing street in Slymar

A tragic accident happened Thursday night in the San Fernando Valley.

Two people were struck and killed while crossing the street in Sylmar. SkyFOX was over the scene near the intersection of Astoria Street and Foothill Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that a man was pushing a woman in a wheelchair when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle driving east on Foothill Boulevard.

The 40-year-old man died at the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died. Police say the victims were not in a crosswalk. The driver stayed at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Editor's Note: This story has been revised after an original report stated that the crash was a hit-and-run.