SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites from Southern California
LOS ANGELES - A SpaceX launch is set to happen late Thursday evening.
Initially scheduled for Wednesday, SpaceX pushed back the Falcon 9 launch to May 9 at 8:20 p.m. PT.
According to SpaceX's website, 20 Starlink satellites will be shot up to low-Earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Say, if the launch were to be pushed back (again), backup times are available through 10:18 p.m. PT Thursday or could get postponed to Friday, according to SpaceX.
Those looking to get more information on the upcoming launch can click here.
Also worth mentioning – if a friend sends pictures of a streak of light over the Southern California skies sometime Thursday night, chances are it is the SpaceX launch, not aliens (that we know of, at least).
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No, they aren't aliens. SpaceX launch leaves streak over California skies