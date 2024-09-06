Blueface's new mugshot released; Rapper transferred out of Los Angeles jail

article

Blueface's new mugshot has been obtained by TMZ as the rapper has since been transferred out of Los Angeles' men's Central Jail.

TMZ reports Blueface, who is serving a four-year prison sentence, is now at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California after he was initially behind bars in downtown Los Angeles.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was previously on probation in connection to a 2021 assault case in the San Fernando Valley before the rapper got hit with the prison sentence.

Below is a snippet of Blueface's new mugshot, which TMZ says it obtained this week:

Prior to the LA-native rapper's sentencing, Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, took to social media to call on Kim Kardashian to help bail out both her son and Chrisean Rock, Blueface's ex-girlfriend, from jail.

"Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?" Saffold wrote on her Instagram story, while tagging Kardashian and Blueface, in June 2024.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock share a son, Chrisean Malone Jr. At last check in August 2024, Chrisean Rock was behind bars in Oklahoma over drug charges.

Kardashian never publicly responded to Saffold's plea on social media.