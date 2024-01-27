Alyssa Milano responds after critics slam her as ‘out of touch’ for requesting money for son's baseball trip

article

Actress Alyssa Milano is responding after angering fans on social media by asking if they could donate to her son's baseball team.

A day after her donation request, Milano took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that she had gotten a lot of "media inquiries about whether [she has] financially contributed to [her] son's baseball team."

"I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues," she wrote Friday. "The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families."

Milano and her husband, David Bugliari, tied the knot in August 2009 and have a 12-year-old son named Milo and a 9-year-old daughter, Elizabella.

"My son's baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip," Milano wrote on X Thursday. "Any amount would be so greatly appreciated." She also shared more information on how to access the GoFundMe page.

Social media users were confused why Milano was asking her followers for money, when she is a multimillionaire. Milano starred on the hit drama "Charmed" for six seasons, and Bugliari is the co-head of motion picture talent at the management firm Creative Artists Agency.

Many were left wondering "why isn't Alyssa Milano paying for the trip for the whole team herself," while others were questioning why the actress is "asking for money from people who can barely buy groceries."

"Alyssa Milano has absolutely lost her mind. How out-of-touch and tone deaf can one person possibly be," one user wrote.

"Just a reminder: Alyssa Milano and her husband are both multi-millionaires," another commented. "They could pay for the entire trip for the whole team without batting an eye!"

While many were quick to judge the "Who's the Boss" star for her post, a few people were happy to donate, writing, "this is awesome. You've done so much for so many," and "Sounds like a great trip, Alyssa. Hope he has a fantastic time."

As of Friday, the GoFundMe for the team has raised over $8,000.

