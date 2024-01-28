Snoop Dogg praises Donald Trump: 'Nothing but love and respect'

A prolific rapper and advocate for equity, Snoop Dogg has had a recent change of tune when it comes to former President Trump.

In a new interview, Snoop Dogg, 52, sang Trump's praises after a long history of condemning the former president and his supporters.

"Donald Trump? …. He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," Snoop Dogg told The Sunday Times.

"So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

Michael "Harry-O" Harris, an associate of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and the founder of the label's parent company, Godfather Entertainment, was pardoned in 2021 as one of Trump's final decisions before leaving office. Snoop Dogg was famously signed by the label only to leave later in his career. He acquired it in 2022.

Snoop Dogg attends the World Premiere of Prime Video's "The Underdoggs" at Culver Theater on January 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Harris was imprisoned on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder for over three decades. Snoop Dogg praised Trump at the time for his commutation of Harris .

"I love what they did," the rapper told the New York Post. "That's great work for the president and his team on the way out."

The rapper's recent comments are a far cry from the criticism he often sent the former president and his supporters during Trump's tenure in the White House. In a 2017 music video for his song "Lavender," Snoop Dogg depicted Trump as a clown and shot the president in the head.

In 2020, XXL Magazine shared a video clip to social media of the rapper ripping Trump and his followers, saying "Donald Trump is a f---ing weirdo. If you voted for him, I don't have no problem with that. But if you're still with him, f--- you."

Snoop Dogg has been outspoken on his politics for a while. In 2012, before the presidential election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, he released a list to Instagram explaining why he would not support the former Massachusetts governor but would be voting for the former Illinois senator. It garnered a lot of attention.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

When asked if he would do something similar if this year's presidential race was between Trump and Joe Biden, Snoop Dogg would not give a definitive answer.

"I may have to," he told The Sunday Times. "Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say..."

Representatives for Snoop Dogg and Trump did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

