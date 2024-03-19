'Blaze the Fire Kitty,' rescued from Tarzana drug lab explosion, gets a new best friend

Good Day LA viewers may know Gigi Graciette ends up covering some pretty tough stories, but you should also know that she has a huge heart and a deep love for animals.

Just about a year ago, she covered the explosion of a drug lab in Tarzana when something unexpected happened.

A kitten was rescued from the fire and survived.

RELATED: Tarzana explosion: Man, woman critically hurt in garage used as drug lab, officials say

But Graciette did much more than take this kitty to the vet. She adopted him!

Video from that day shows Blaze covered in burns as a result of the fire - but not to worry, he's got nine lives!

"We heard him meowing in some garbage cans. He was in that explosion of the drug lab and he survived," Graciette recalled. "He's a fighter and he's living life to the fullest each day."

Little Blaze isn't alone - just this week, Graciette rescued a puppy named Phoebe, who has become Blaze's best friend.

SUGGESTED: Horse safely rescued after being stuck in mud at Hansen Dam

"They are inseparable… they just love each other," she said.

Besties breaking stereotypes, indeed.