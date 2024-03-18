Horse safely rescued after being stuck in mud at Hansen Dam

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department safely rescued a horse after it got stuck in the mud.

Crews responded to the area of Wentworth St. and Stonehurst Ave. in Shadow Hills around 12:39 p.m.

Images from SkyFOX showed the brown and white horse lying on its side, only able to move its head.

Crews worked to free a horse that became trapped in the mud on Monday, March 18.

The horse was stuck in a remote area of the Hansen Dam Recreation Area. Due to trees overhead, helicopters were unable to help with a hoist, firefighters said.

Ground crews worked on getting rescue equipment to the area, which couldn't be accessed by fire engines.

Images also showed another horse, and who was believed to be their owner, standing next to fire crews as they worked to rescue the horse.

After about 30 minutes, the horse became free. After it was quickly evaluated, the horse was able to walk and safely returned to base.

It's unclear how the horse became stuck, but LA has been experiencing rain on and off again, leaving the ground soft.