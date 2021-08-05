'Bite-Sized Fair' coming to Pomona Fairplex this September

article

Before the LA County Fair permanently moves to May, they will be hosting one last event this September… a ‘Bite-Sized Fair’.

The new ‘Bite-Sized Fair’ is described as a mini version of the traditional fair. It will feature delicious foods, mini carnival rides and several vendors.

The fair will be held at the LA County fairgrounds in Pomona from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays to Sundays starting Sept.10 through the 26th.



Fairgoers can enjoy digging their teeth in deep-fried Oreos, giant turkey legs, cotton candy and of course Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Folks can also enjoy carnival favorites like Chicken Charlie, Midway Gourmet, Tasti Chips, Hot Dog on a Stick and Pink’s.

"We couldn’t let this September go by without a tip of the hat, or a spin of the Ferris wheel, to the season in which we’ve celebrated fun, food and tradition for the past 99 years," read a statement from fair organizers.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The LA County Fair is moving to May, starting with the Centennial celebration in 2022. By moving to May, LA County will be first fair to open the season in Southern California.

The fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event attracts more than 1 million visitors during its 19-day run, and organizers said it has an economic impact of roughly $328 million for the county.

Advertisement

For ticket information on ‘Bite-Sized Fair’ visit lacountyfair.com/bite.

