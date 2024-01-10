Big rigs collide on 5 Fwy in Antelope Valley, triggering massive backup

A collision between two big rigs on the southbound 5 Freeway in the Antelope Valley is causing major traffic delays Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on the freeway near Smokey Bear Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of 10 a.m., only one lane is open as crews work to clear the area.

SkyFOX video from the scene shows a massive backup on the 5 Freeway all the way to the Gorman area.

No other information was immediately available.