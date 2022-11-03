Expand / Collapse search

CHP in pursuit of reportedly stolen big rig on 5 Freeway near Newhall

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated 3:04PM
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is in a slow-speed pursuit with the driver of a stolen big rig out of Kern County Thursday afternoon. 

The truck is headed southbound on the 5 Freeway near Newhall, coming into the Santa Clarita Valley.

A suspected stolen big rig is leading authorities on a slow pursuit on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area.

Authorities have made several attempts to deploy spike strips to stop the driver but have been unsuccessful.

At one point, the driver was seen writing on a piece of paper and holding that paper up to the windshield. It's unclear what was written.

Traffic in the area is impacted. Expect delays.

We’re live over the action from up in SkyFOX.