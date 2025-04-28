Big Bear bald eagles live cam: Sunny and Gizmo are 'winging'

Sunny and Gizmo, the eaglets of Big Bear's beloved bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow, are growing rapidly and continue to capture the attention of millions of viewers worldwide.

The eaglets, now 7 1/2 weeks old, are developing their skills and preparing for their first flight. Here's the latest update on the baby bald eagles.

What we know:

Sunny and Gizmo were born in early March to Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's famous bald eagle couple.

A third eaglet did not survive.

SUGGESTED: Big Bear bald eagle update: One of three eaglets has died, officials confirm

The eaglets, who were named in a public contest, are being closely monitored by viewers through live footage.

According to Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, the eaglets are actively developing, gaining balance, and investigating their surroundings.

Currently, the eaglets are working on standing and eating on their own.

What they're saying:

"They’re developing outward expanding. Gaining their balance... investigating secure in themselves," Steers said.

SUGGESTED: Big Bear's beloved bald eagle chicks have new names

She added, "Right now they are winter sizing flapping their wings stand up on their own feet. Stay standing. Working on being able to eat other own."

What's next:

The eaglets are expected to be able to fly once they are physically full-grown, which typically occurs between 10 and 14 weeks.

As they continue to grow, viewers remain eager to witness their first flight.

SUGGESTED: Big Bear bald eagles live cam: FOBBV gives update on Sunny and Gizmo's growth

To watch the Big Bear bald eagle live cam, tap or click here.